Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after driving the 2026 Ferrari for the first time...and he's feeling good!

Ferrari unveiled the SF-26 on Friday without too much ceremony in a 84-second launch video, just enough time to glimpse the all new red and white livery.

However, the team then took to the track in Fiorano for their demonstration day, where they were they were allowed to complete a maximum of 15km.

The launch unfolded under the gaze of Ferrari bigwigs such as their president John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tasted their first flavour of the new cars.

Ferrari's first test

This year, the cars have undergone a major overhaul, you'll notice they are narrower (and who could miss Racing Bulls' giant airbox!), while you'll also be treated to endless discourse on the ongoing engine loophole controversy.

But last Friday wasn't about their rivals, or even Ferrari's performance, with their drivers just getting a feel for the new cars.

Speaking after his first laps, Leclerc reflected on the experience and uttered the words Ferrari fans will be happy to hear.

"It feels really good. It's obviously a very exciting time," he said.

"The feeling in itself is difficult to describe or to go into the detail for now, because conditions are strange, it's kind of half rain, half dry.

"But everything went as planned, no big problems or unexpected things, which is a good thing, because it's such a big regulation change, that's all you want really, on a day like this where you only do five laps.

"It's not about the performance or anything else like that right now, it's just trying to see if the systems are working properly. Which they did."

This is more than can be said for Williams, who will miss pre-season testing in Barcelona. Although no reason has been supplied by the team, reportedly they're yet to pass the crash test required to participate.

