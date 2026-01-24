Lewis Hamilton reveals the one thing he 'will never get used to' at Ferrari

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has admitted he will 'never' get used to the feeling of pulling out of the garage at Maranello to see a crowd of adoring Ferrari fans.

The seven-time world champion is gearing up for his second season with the historic team, after a disappointing 2025 saw him fail to finish on the podium in a single grand prix.

Friday saw the SF-26 revealed to the world for the first time, initially in a video on social media and then when Hamilton took it out on track just minutes later at a foggy Maranello.

After that very brief outing (Hamilton completed less than three laps of the track), the Brit discussed his early thoughts about the car's new look, and his emotions when he left the garage for the first time in 2026.

Hamilton: Ferrari launch reminds me why I love F1

The 41-year-old said: "Well, last year was the first time sitting in a red car, and that was so unique as the first, and that will always be the first, but...

"I mean, this one, obviously the cockpit's quite white, because we've got the liveries, it's great. But the good thing is always when you come back you always hope you fit, and fortunately I fit completely fine.

"It's just so exciting when they fire the car up and you get the new vibration of the car through your body, and then they open up the door and you end up going down to Turn 1, where you can see, literally when they open the door you can see the Tifosi, and that's something that I will never get used to, and something that I'll never be able to ever forget.

"But today's really about reconnecting, reconnecting with the team, reconnecting with that passion of all the people that follow this team, and it's just a day of, like, it reignites. It really reminds me of why I love doing what I do and why I love this sport."

