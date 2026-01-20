'No alternative' - Ferrari hold all the cards over Lewis Hamilton's future

Italian media have warned Lewis Hamilton that he has 'no alternative' than to perform at Ferrari this year after a 'depressing' first campaign in red.

Hamilton's maiden year with the Scuderia was underwhelming to say the least.

After dropping the bombshell on Mercedes at the start of 2024 that he would be departing their ranks after 12 seasons, there had been plenty of time for expectations to build over Hamilton's move to Ferrari, but he has failed to meet them so far.

Following 24 grand prix weekends, zero podiums and only a single victory in the Chinese GP sprint race, Hamilton has a lot to prove in 2026, and Italian media believe there will be even more riding on this season for both the seven-time champion and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari Deja vu could bring down Hamilton

At 41 years old, Hamilton is putting his faith into Ferrari to give him one last shot at an eighth title, or at least some race wins to extend his grand prix victory record.

Despite worrying rumours regarding a setback at Maranello, no one knows how the competitive order will look thanks to the new technical regulations coming into play for the upcoming season.

This could work in Hamilton's favour or it could simply send him tumbling down the drivers' championship standings.

As Italian journalist Leo Turrini puts it: "Hamilton and Leclerc are at a crossroads. The Rossa 26 will have a dramatic impact on their careers."

In a recent assessment of what the SF-26 could mean for Hamilton and Leclerc's future, Turrini highlighted just how crucial the upcoming season could be for the Brit.

In a piece for Sky Sports Italia, Turrini wrote: "To be clear. After a depressing year, Lewis has no alternative. A repeat performance would bring down the curtain on a legendary story. He knows it.

He also questioned whether the recent reassignment of Ricciardo Adami will be enough to change Hamilton's fortunes, adding: "To accommodate him, after months of turmoil and misunderstandings, the fake good guy Fred Vasseur [Ferrari team principal] sent Riccardo Adami elsewhere. The seven-time world champion will have a track engineer of his liking. Will that be enough?"

The SF-26 could make or break Hamilton’s lasting legacy in F1 and though he may stick around beyond 2026, a repeat of last year's Ferrari campaign will hardly encourage him to put off retirement.

READ MORE: Hamilton race engineer gets new job after F1 split

Related