Aston Martin 'promise' means Ferrari could LOSE star driver

Italian media have claimed that Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc would be set for an 'inevitable' move to Aston Martin if the Scuderia fail to give him a competitive car in 2026.

Leclerc and his seven-time champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous campaign in 2025 and both have pinned their hopes the future of their careers on Ferrari's 2026 challenger.

It is no secret that Hamilton's move to Maranello was accompanied by the ambition to compete for championships once again, but at 40 years old, the former Mercedes man is running out of chances and could call time on his career if the new regulations don't suit him next season.

His Monegasque team-mate however has a bit more time on his side, but is perhaps running out of patience instead.

The 28-year-old has already warned Ferrari that it's 'now or never' for the team to return to championship contention, claiming that any team who fails to hit the ground running in 2026 will spend at least the next four years fighting at the back of the pack.

2026 presents an ideal opportunity for Ferrari to reinvent themselves and return to the top of the championship order, and they really have no excuse if they fail to do that given they turned their attentions to the new regulations in April 2025.

And to make matters worse for Ferrari and under-pressure principal Fred Vasseur, F1 rivals Aston Martin have their eye on Leclerc, and vice versa.

Leclerc is Aston Martin's ideal candidate to see in new F1 era

Next year will mark Leclerc's eighth F1 season driving for Ferrari and considering his age-mate Max Verstappen has managed to pick up four championships since joining the championship, the Ferrari star will likely be getting itchy to weigh up his options at rival teams.

As fans and drivers alike wait to see how their respective teams have adapted to F1's new regulations, Italian publication Corriere della Sera have warned that without a competitive car next season, Leclerc's departure would be 'inevitable'.

The Italian outlet assessed how Leclerc has managed to take positives away from Ferrari's dire 2025 campaign, writing: "The only certainty in a nightmare world championship, Charles emerged strengthened in terms of driving and leadership; he expected to beat Hamilton, but not to this extent."

But with rival teams waiting in the wings to sign the Monegasque star, Leclerc's increased stock in the sport could work out to disadvantage Ferrari, especially as Aston Martin have promised to attract a driver of his talent for 2027 and beyond.

Corriere della Sera's piece continued: "He's on Aston Martin's radar, which has promised its sponsors a top driver for 2027. Adrian Newey is revolutionizing the team's organization; he would have done the same at Maranello had they not passed on his offer.

"In England, they've invested billions in infrastructure and brainpower, and they've sourced engines from Honda. Expensive gambles to return to the top."

The question remains whether Leclerc himself would be prepared to take a gamble and move away from Ferrari, but if 2026 is as disappointing for the Scuderia as 2025, he may not be left with another choice.

