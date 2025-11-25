Charles Leclerc’s team ‘in contact’ with F1 rivals over bombshell Ferrari exit

Charles Leclerc's manager has reportedly been in contact with executives of a rival F1 team, as rumours of a potential bombshell exit have begun to swirl.

Leclerc has suffered greatly with the Scuderia this season, as has his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion is yet to secure a grand prix podium in red and at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, described 2025 as his worst season ever.

On paper, Hamilton's struggle to excel at the Italian team has been far greater than any discomfort Leclerc has felt at the wheel of the SF-25.

That being said, the Monegasque star has always been highly regarded as a driver and often tipped as a future champion. But at the age of 28, it isn't entirely implausible that he would consider leaving Ferrari having failed to claim a title after seven campaigns in red.

With just two rounds left for the Ferrari duo to recover vital points after falling to fourth in the constructors', a bombshell claim from Italian journalist Leo Turrini has claimed that Aston Martin have been in contact with Leclerc's manager.

Ferrari declined to comment on this report when approached by GPFans.

Leclerc linked with Aston Martin in shock F1 claim

Writing in his Profondo Rosso column for Italian publication Quotidiano Nazionale, Turrini reported: "It comes as no surprise that Nicolas Todt has been repeatedly contacted by Aston Martin executives in recent times.

"Among other things, the son of the legendary French Penguin [Jean Todt, former FIA president and Ferrari team principal] is also Leclerc's manager. And a good agent has a duty, not just a right, to evaluate every option in the interests of his team."

While this claim may initially come as a shock and is not a sign of anything official, Turrini is correct that if there was another team interested in Leclerc, especially with a new era of the sport approaching in 2026, it is Todt's job to explore those options.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has been frequently touted as a potential target for Aston Martin, with the Dutchman believed to be open to a move away from Red Bull should the team fail to provide him with a competitive car after the new regulations come in.

But the same could be said for Leclerc. Whilst Hamilton has been handed suggestions of retirement if Ferrari remain uncompetitive next season, Leclerc is not yet at the stage where he would be happy to call time on his F1 career.

Aston Martin have insisted throughout this season that they are happy with their current lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, but both stars are only contracted until the end of 2026.

If Adrian Newey provides a championship challenging car next year, who's to say Leclerc couldn't succeed with the Silverstone squad the following season?

