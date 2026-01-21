'I look at it every day' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 love affair, how it all started
'I look at it every day' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 love affair, how it all started
Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton has taken to social media to showcase where it all began for the F1 legend.
Hamilton is now 41 years of age, and is the most successful racer in F1 history, leading the way for the number of race wins, podiums and pole positions, as well as holding the joint record for the number of world championships (seven) achieved in F1.
He joined the sport back in 2007 after winning the GP2 title in 2006, but his racing exploits started way before that, with his father overseeing a hugely successful karting career for the boy from Stevenage.
But now Anthony Hamilton has gone even further back than that, in a post on his Instagram page.
Hamilton senior has posted a picture of a beaten up remote controlled car, which he says belonged to Lewis when he was just five years old.
In an emotional post, Hamilton's dad wrote: "I have this in my office at home and look at it every day. This is the original remote controlled car that started this journey in 1990 when Lewis was five years old.
"You might be able to spot a broken wheel… this was when I decided to buy him a bigger remote controlled car… that’s when the real story began."
AUDI CAR LAUNCH: Date, time and how to watch live
Hamilton looking to bounce back in 2026
After 19 great years in F1, there is every chance that we are witnessing the beginning of the end for Hamilton's time in the sport.
He is now 41 years of age, and his 2025 season was underwhelming, as the Brit finished sixth in the drivers' championship.
2025 was the first year of Hamilton's new partnership with Ferrari, but he finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, and is set to be out of contract at the end of the 2026 season.
Nevertheless, Hamilton will be hopeful that 2026 can see a turnaround in his fortunes, with new regulations sweeping into the sport that could see Ferrari able to give him and Leclerc better machinery.
On top of this, the car designs are going to be so different that there's no telling which drivers will suit the new generation of cars. They could well be more suited to Hamilton's supreme talents than the ground effect cars, which were in place between 2022-2025 and saw Hamilton only pick up two grand prix victories across four seasons.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari make Hamilton move as fans demand change
Related
Latest News
Adrian Newey's first Aston Martin project in jeopardy
- 41 minutes ago
F1 team return to ICY track after embarrassing testing mishap
- 1 hour ago
'I look at it every day' - Lewis Hamilton's F1 love affair, how it all started
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari make Lewis Hamilton move as fans demand change
- 2 hours ago
Williams release F1 2026 team kit as new partnership revealed
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss admits 's*** happens' as McLaren head for papaya rules repeat
- Today 09:54
Most read
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- Yesterday 17:53
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- Yesterday 12:55
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 16 january