Chris Deeley

Wednesday 10 May 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen has been been beaten to the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award by Lionel Messi.

Hamilton stands ALONE on Miami GP issue after driver complaints

Lewis Hamilton has been the only Formula 1 driver to praise the pre-race show for the Miami Grand Prix after many of his colleagues criticised the spectacle.

Wolff names BIG Mercedes positive after mediocre start to season

Toto Wolff has explained how impressed he has been with the team-mate dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell this season.

Vasseur risks DISAPPOINTING Tifosi with Ferrari upgrade message

Ferrari will have new upgrades coming to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but Fred Vasseur has warned it won't be a huge update.

FIA chief reveals Elon Musk in talks to combat major F1 problem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he held talks with Twitter magnate Elon Musk at the Miami Grand Prix in a bid to combat the rise in abusive online behaviour towards F1 figures.

F1 rival adds to De Vries PRESSURE after yet another big mistake

Lando Norris slammed AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries for their first-corner incident at the Miami Grand Prix.

