Wolff names BIG Mercedes positive after mediocre start to season

Harry Smith

Tuesday 9 May 2023 09:57

Toto Wolff has explained how impressed he has been with the team-mate dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell this season.

Suggestions had arisen throughout the opening rounds of the season that the dynamic between the duo might not be as sweet as first imagined.

However, these were brushed aside at the Miami Grand Prix after Hamilton played the team game and allowed Russell through.

The seven-time world champion was running long in the hope of a safety car after qualifying way down the order in 13th, while Russell was hunting down Carlos Sainz in the battle for P4.

Hamilton was asked not to fight Russell over the radio and the Brit obliged, allowing his team-mate through with no questions asked.

When asked if he expected any issues from Hamilton, Wolff said: “No, absolutely not. George was a stop ahead. To see two teammates, both on very good levels, they are both so straightforward. That is good at such a difficult moment.”

Mercedes salvaged some good points on their trip to Miami

The result of their Miami Grand Prix cooperation was P4 and P6 finishes for the team, with Wolff keen to praise Hamilton's comeback.

“Considering the strategy hope that we had, that nobody would start on the hards, was diminished, he drove a great race," Wolff went on to explain.

Hamilton battled from the fringes of the points to take a P6 finish when the chequered flag waved.

