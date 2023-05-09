Vasseur risks DISAPPOINTING Tifosi with Ferrari upgrade message

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 9 May 2023 07:57

Ferrari will have new upgrades coming to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, but Fred Vasseur has warned it won't be a huge update.

The Scuderia head to their home race at Imola after a wretched weekend in Miami where Charles Leclerc crashed twice at the same corner throughout practice and qualifying.

Carlos Sainz had a smoother weekend but could only finish fifth on Sunday with Leclerc recovering to seventh.

Vasseur, the Prancing Horse team principal, has urged his team to open their eyes to the problems as they look to salvage their season.

Ferrari have scored just one podium in five races to start 2023 and Vasseur's reign at the team

Frustratingly inconsistent

"It's a strange feeling, you have to open your eyes and consider the situation," Vasseur said. "Qualifying was good, while in the race we were very inconsistent. I didn't talk to the riders but the situation was clear.

"Red Bull? Surprising performance between tests and races. We are there with the others, while Red Bull flies by.

"Leclerc? In the first third of the race he struggled a lot, then he recovered and had the same pace as Sainz. The result, however, is a pity. the switch. Updates will arrive at Imola, but they're not the main thing."

