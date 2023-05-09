Verstappen beaten to top sports award in HISTORIC fashion by global icon

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 9 May 2023 06:58

Max Verstappen has been been beaten to the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award by Lionel Messi.

Messi won the individual award and the team award, which was awarded to the Argentina men's football team which won the 2022 FIFA World Cup – and in doing so the soccer legend became the first man in history to win both awards in the same year.

The 35-year-old's exploits stopped Verstappen, who won the 2022 award, from managing to repeat the feat for a second consecutive year.

Messi claimed glory from an outstanding shortlist of candidates comprised of his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe, NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Swedish pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis, tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Verstappen.

Better luck next year?

The Dutchman's team, Red Bull, was nominated for the World Team of the Year award, but also missed out.

With how this F1 season has gone so far, both Verstappen and Red Bull – although they missed out this year, can harbour hopes of being shortlisted once again.

This year, though, belongs to history-maker Messi.

History maker! Lionel Messi is the first ever athlete to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and Laureus World Team of the Year Awards in the same year.#Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/WJeaBghAMA — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2023

