Stuart Hodge

Monday 8 May 2023 23:59

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was forthright about LGBT+ issues in the United States during his time in Miami and his comments should have an impact moving forwards towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Verstappen reveals Red Bull 'GAMBLE' that clinched Miami GP win

Max Verstappen shared his delight after fighting from ninth on the grid to clinch victory at the Miami Grand Prix, and revealed the big gamble he made that paid off.

F1 narrowly avoids disaster with another TERRIFYING pitlane near miss

For the second time in as many weeks, F1 nearly saw a disaster on the pitlane as Lando Norris narrowly avoided a pedestrian at the Miami Grand Prix.

Marko takes SARCASTIC jab at injured Leclerc after Miami GP crash

Helmut Marko has sarcastically suggested that Formula 1 drivers cannot go out behind Charles Leclerc in qualifying after his crash in Miami.

Fans left astonished at OUTRAGEOUS food and merch prices at Miami GP

F1 fans were left amazed at the prices of food at the Miami Grand Prix after a fan shared a photo of one menu on Twitter.

Ferrari drivers rage at 'HORRIBLE' car after Miami misery

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz delivered a withering assessment of their cars after their struggles at the Miami Grand Prix.

