Fans left astonished at OUTRAGEOUS food and merch prices at Miami GP
F1 fans were left amazed at the prices of food at the Miami Grand Prix after a fan shared a photo of one menu on Twitter.
Jon Schaff posted the image of a fairly limited menu at the Miami International Autodrome, where the cheapest item was $200.
Schaff labelled the food in a reply as 'terrible' before admitting he chose to eat elsewhere in the city for much less.
The tweet was in response to Peter McCormack who shared a photo of his $42 wagyu steak sandwich which consisted of what appeared to be slices of ham rather than steak.
Alternative options
The most expensive item on the menu was the $500 F1 Platter - which does at least serve four people - but you could get a lot more for that price.
In terms of F1 races, You could buy three-day general admission tickets for the Japanese, Hungarian, Austrian, Emilia Romagna and Italian Grand Prix and still have $2 of change to spare.
Flights from the States to Europe are mostly under $500 too, and you could probably fly to most countries for a similar amount.
It's no better for the merchandise either as the Sports Business Journal shared via Twitter the extortionate amount fans were being charged for hats and shirts.
$90 hats and $110 t-shirts are a 300% increase on the online F1 store which is available worldwide.
