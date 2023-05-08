Marko takes SARCASTIC jab at injured Leclerc after Miami GP crash

Andrew McLean

Monday 8 May 2023 22:27

Helmut Marko has sarcastically suggested that Formula 1 drivers cannot go out behind Charles Leclerc in qualifying after his crash in Miami.

The Ferrari star spun off at turn seven during his last flying lap bringing out the red flag and preventing all other drivers from setting another time. It was the second time in as many days that Leclerc had crashed at that corner after an off in FP2, and he admitted before the race that he'd injured his neck in the second incident.

The incident could have had major repercussions for Red Bull with Max Verstappen unable to set a lap time following an error-strewn first run – even if the Dutchman ended up speeding through the field to claim the win anyway.

Now, Red Bull advisor Marko has had his say on the incident, taking a sarcastic dig at the 25-year-old.

Marko: You can't drive out behind Leclerc

Marko has suggested that it was silly for Red Bull to send Verstappen out behind Leclerc given the Ferrari star has made a number of high-profile errors when pushing for lap time in the past.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko said: “To put it sarcastically: ‘You can’t drive out behind Leclerc.'”

Charles Leclerc crashed out in Miami Grand Prix qualifying

However, Marko also conceded that Red Bull had made mistakes themselves in waiting until the final moment to send Verstappen out, in order to try and take advantage of the track evolution.

“It was extremely unfortunate for Max,” he continued. “He went a little far in the first run and then we should have come out of the pits earlier. We would have had the speed.

“At least the first two rows would have been safe. But it’s a learning phase. We wanted to concentrate completely on the last run and get the best out of it. The later you go out, the better the track will be. But in this case, it wasn’t the right decision.”

READ MORE: Leclerc TROLLED by official F1 race account after Miami crash