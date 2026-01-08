Four-time champion Max Verstappen has given his verdict on which rookies he thinks have the most potential following their first year in F1.

Last year's campaign saw a major reshuffle of driver duo's, with the sport welcoming not one, not two, but five rookies into their first full-time F1 seat.

That number doesn't include Liam Lawson, who despite also making his Australian Grand Prix debut last March, had already been handed a spot on the F1 grid midway through the 2024 championship.

Let's also spare a thought for Jack Doohan, the ex-Alpine driver who only made it six rounds before losing his spot to Franco Colapinto— it's safe to say Verstappen didn't pick the Aussie as the best rookie either.

So, in the Dutchman's eyes, who are the ones to watch in future?

Verstappen signposts rookies with 'raw talent'

Verstappen himself was a rookie in F1 at just 17 years old, so he certainly understands the importance of a new driver having someone to help navigate through their maiden campaign.

The now 28-year-old instantly took Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto under his wing in 2025 due to the friendship the two already shared through their love of sim racing.

It is therefore no surprise that when discussing his thoughts on the rookies with the most potential, Verstappen listed Bortoleto, along with Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.

What is more shocking however is that the Red Bull star failed to mention his 2026 team-mate Isack Hadjar, who, unlike Bortoleto, actually managed to join Verstappen on a grand prix podium in his rookie year.

In discussion with Viaplay, the Red Bull star said of the rookies: "They are a lot younger than me, but they are just really nice. Then I'm not going to be blunt. They're just super nice guys, and I just get along with that."

Asked which rookie drivers had impressed him the most, Verstappen said: "That's hard to say. They have all impressed at certain times.

"And again, as rookies, they made their mistakes. That's typical for a rookie. So nobody was completely consistent, but you shouldn't expect that from a rookie either."

But when pushed for a specific answer on who he thought was the quickest, Verstapped added: "I think Bortoleto along with Kimi are really the raw talents in terms of potential."

