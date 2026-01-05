Red Bull icon fumes at 's*** show' over mid-season sacking

Former Red Bull F1 technician Calum Nicholas has had his say on Manchester United's brutal sacking of manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim departed Manchester United on Monday after 14 months in charge at the club, leaving with a Premier League win percentage of just 32 per cent.

Nevertheless, the team looked like they were beginning to turn a corner, sat just three points behind the coveted top four and a place in the Champions League.

Following discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy after back-to-back draws against Wolves and Leeds, however, the decision was made to sack Amorim, leaving Manchester United looking for their fourth long-term manager in just over three years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021.

Now former Red Bull mechanic-turned author Nicholas has had his say on the goings on at the team that he supports.

"Let’s just be clear on something," he wrote on social media. "The Manchester United board really don’t care about winning.

"Their only focus is milking everything they can out of the club. This is evidenced by their decision to sack a manager, not because of the results, but because he dared to call out their incompetence," he continued, referencing Amorim's recent press conference where he constantly reiterated that he wanted to be a 'manager, not a coach.' "Thank you, Ruben. Wishing you all the best."

In a later post, he added: "Anyone who backed INEOS to take over instead of the Qataris, I’m holding you personally responsible for this s*** show."

A nod to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS company buying a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United back in February 2024, rather than a Qatar-based investment fund.

Ratcliffe's F1 role

INEOS CEO Ratcliffe is also involved in F1, and has been seen in attendance at Old Trafford with Mercedes driver George Russell in the past.

That's because INEOS is also a major partner and a one-third shareholder in the Mercedes F1 team, linking the two huge sporting outfits together.

Nicholas clearly isn't happy with Ratcliffe and INEOS' role within his football team, however, and the mid-season sacking has not gone down well with a lot of Manchester United fans.

