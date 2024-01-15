Mercedes F1 star Russell reveals sporting invitation from major investor

Sam Cook

George Russell has taken to Instagram to show off his invitation for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, a match in which Jim Ratcliffe and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler were both in attendance.

The Brit has long been a fan of football, and was recently spotted partying with Manchester City's Jack Grealish after the team had won the UEFA Champions League.

Despite that particular photo, Russell is actually a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan who has also had run-ins with Kings Lynn Town FC, his hometown club.

Now, however, the Mercedes star has been spotted at Old Trafford, alongside girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

George Russell was recently spotted partying with football star Jack Grealish

INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe has links with the Mercedes F1 team

Ratcliffe and Littler join F1 star Russell

Ratcliffe's appearance marked the first since his £1.25 billion investment in one of the world's biggest football clubs, and he took his place in the stands alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

The British billionaire is the CEO of INEOS, who also partner Mercedes F1 team, hence Russell's invitation.

Also in attendance as United drew 2-2 with Spurs was World Darts Championship finalist Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, who rose to fame recently for his performance as a 16-year-old debuting at the world championship.

