Mercedes star Russell offered SENSATIONAL F1 'swap deal'

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 14 June 2023 22:57

George Russell has been cheekily offered a trial by King's Lynn Town Football Club, after the Mercedes star admitted that if he were a footballer, he would start his career at the club.

Mercedes and Russell enjoyed their best result of the season in Barcelona, as the 25-year-old followed Lewis Hamilton over the line to secure a double podium for the Silver Arrows.

Heading into Montreal this weekend, the team will be hoping that Mercedes can continue to improve at the Canadian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Russell opens up on 'AGGRESSIVE' Verstappen claims with 'DANGEROUS' F1 drivers on the grid

With a weekend off between races, Russell watched the Champions League final in Istanbul, as Manchester City clinched a historic English treble with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola's squad rightly dominated the headlines following the result, but Russell's comments prior to kick-off have seen him cheekily offered a route out of F1 and into football by his local side.

When asked by a reporter which football club he would start his career at if he were to change sports, Russell replied: "If I was a football player, the place I'd start my career at would be King's Lynn FC."

After seeing the video on social media, the club could not help but tease the Mercedes driver, as they wrote back: "You are more than welcome to come down and try out."

You are more than welcome to come down and try out, @GeorgeRussell63 😉#UpTheLynn 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/I3ntxAtTra — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) June 14, 2023

Sadly for those wanting to see the man from King's Lynn don a pair of football boots for the Linnets, the offer – although perhaps genuine – was somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

For now, the only boots that Russell will be wearing are his racing ones, as he goes in search of back-to-back podiums in Montreal this weekend.

READ MORE: Mercedes give Russell new NICKNAME in cheeky social media jibe