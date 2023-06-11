Russell PARTIES with Manchester City mega star after Champions League win

Dan McCarthy

George Russell has been enjoying his weekend off from F1 in Istanbul where he was in the thick of Manchester City's Champions League winning celebrations.

The Mercedes man is a keen football fan away from the racetrack and did not pass up the opportunity to attend the glitzy final as City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Rodri.

Mayhem ensued as City players, their families, and invited guests all went wild as they celebrated completing a historic treble.

Football and F1 superstars then collided as Russell got a snap with City and England midfielder Jack Grealish.

Wearing Grealish's priceless winning medal, the Mercedes man said on Instagram: "Massive congrats mate, enjoy the moment".

Russell was attending the final with his dad and brother as they made the journey to Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium, the same venue where Liverpool won 18 years ago as they staged a remarkable fightback against AC Milan.

Such a pleasure attending the @ChampionsLeague Final with my Dad and brother. Good luck @ManCity and @Inter, let the best team win!! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/28CyJGsnmz — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 10, 2023

Saturday's final was a bit more of a sedate affair with only one goal, but City finally lifted the trophy they have desired for many years.

Grealish, who has become something of a social media phenomenon for his party-boy antics, filmed himself singing at a packed after-party with Russell in attendance.

Russell was clearly enjoying the celebrations, as caught on Jack Grealish' Instagram account

Russell, who supports fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, will be hoping their winning spirit rubs off as he prepares to head to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.

