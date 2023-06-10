Russell attends Champions League final before giving 'BEST team' verdict

Dan Ripley

George Russell has had his eye on the ball recently after claiming his first podium of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes star took a superb third place at the Circuit de Catalunya making it a double podium for the team as Lewis Hamilton claimed second while Max Verstappen took victory for Red Bull.

Yet the British racer has ditched the race track for the weekend, taking an unfamiliar role as a spectator at a major event after attending the Champions League final.

Russell took to Twitter to announce his arrival at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul where Manchester City will be taking on Italian side Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old was pictured with his father and brother, suited and booted ready for the biggest game in European club football

Such a pleasure attending the @ChampionsLeague Final with my Dad and brother. Good luck @ManCity and @Inter, let the best team win!! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/28CyJGsnmz — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 10, 2023

Yet he refused to reveal who he would be backing in the final out of the two clubs.

Russell wrote: "Such a pleasure attending the Champions League Final with my Dad and brother. Good luck Man City and Inter, let the best team win!!"

Russell will be back in action for Mercedes next weekend when the F1 circus travel to the Canadian Grand Prix for the eighth round of the season.

