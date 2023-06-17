Stuart Hodge

George Russell was at the centre of the celebrations as Manchester City celebrated their UEFA Champions League triumph over Inter Milan last week – joining flamboyant winger Jack Grealish out on the town.

Grealish was across all the papers this week as the talented winger celebrated in style – very much on the sesh – after City's victory and the Mercedes driver joined him in a nightclub following the victory in Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium.

Russell was attending the final with his dad and brother as they made the journey to the Turkish capital to watch the showpiece clash, which City won 1-0 thanks to Rodri's second-half strike.

The Norfolk racer is a keen football fan away from the racetrack and – although he is a Wolves fan – got in on the party atmosphere after the game.

Family moment

Russell put up a post on Instagram wearing Grealish's priceless winning medal, which said: "Massive congrats mate, enjoy the moment".

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished second in the only session of note on Friday, Russell admitted it was special to join the England winger and his team-mates in the festivities after the game – and to attend the final itself, especially with his family.

“With the calendar and the lifestyle we live, I don’t really get a lot of opportunities to have a memory for life with my brother and my father," admitted Russell.

"They really love football, so, they were enjoying [it] when we were out with Manchester City and my brother was getting photos with Pep and Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne. It was a good one."

George Russell finished second in FP2 in Canada

Russell: You spend time gathering your thoughts, then the craziness kicks in

As for partying with Grealish, Russell admitted it was a crazy night.

“I spoke with Jack Grealish," said the Mercedes driver with a glint in his eye. "To start with, it was so many emotions, and you always need a moment to calm down before then obviously the craziness kicks in.

"When I spoke with him to start with, and I saw what he was going through then, I could really relate to that because you go through such a hype of winning and so much going on.

“Then you probably have an hour or two when you’re just gathering your thoughts, and everything is coming back to you. Then the craziness kicks in. I didn’t quite party for three days in a row, and probably had a bit more sleep than he did. But it was a good evening for sure."

