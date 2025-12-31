Lando Norris snubbed as F1 figure handed major honour

When I heard an F1 name was included on the 2026 New Year Honours list I wasn't expecting to see the words Stuart Pringle included.

After a quick Google you will quickly discern that Pringle is not a potato chip tycoon, but rather the CEO of Silverstone - iconic racetrack and home of F1's British Grand Prix.

To be fair, Pringle has helped grow Silverstone into a major global attraction on the motorsport calendar, investing in infrastructure and ensuring the circuit's status as home of the British GP until 2034.

As part of the King's 2026 New Year Honours, Pringle has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), recognised for his services to motorsport.

While the boss has done a lot for the growth of Silverstone, there was arguably one man on the grid in 2025 who also did a lot for British motorsport - Lando Norris.

Should Norris have been recognised in 2026 New Year Honours List?

Norris became the first new British driver to win an F1 title since Jenson Button in 2009, holding off Max Verstappen to claim his maiden drivers' championship in 2025.

The British driver capped off a perfect year with a home win at Silverstone in front of hoards of fans, especially those who had gathered to see him in the 'Lando Stand'.

Norris represents the new generation of F1 fans that have been ushered in post-Drive to Survive, and his first world title saw him nominated for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year.

While a knighthood is certainly a stretch for someone so early in his career – Lewis Hamilton was only knighted as a 'Sir' after seven world titles in 2021 – an MBE or an CBE could have been on the cards for Britain's newest champion.

Following their back-to-back European championship win, England's Leah Williamson was recognised with a CBE, while Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Alex Greenwood and Keira Walsh each deservedly won an MBE.

While the accolade nonetheless reflects the fact the players are back-to-back champions, Norris has also ensured it has been an impressive year for British sport.

Norris still has a long F1 career ahead of him, however, and plenty of time to be recognised on the King's New Year Honours list.

