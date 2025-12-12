Lando Norris shortlisted to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year but he isn't favourite
F1 champion Lando Norris has been announced as one of the six contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
The annual ceremony rewards British sportspeople who have excelled in their field in a vote decided by the public, with the accolade first awarded in 1954 to Olympic athlete and runner Christopher Chataway.
Since then the likes of Torvill and Dean, Princess Anne, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu have all won the award, with 800m gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson the most recent recipient in 2024.
Quite a few British F1 stars have also picked up the SPOTY award also, claimed by the likes of Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill and Lewis Hamilton.
Now, Lando Norris could add his name to this illustrious list after his world title win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has earnt him a spot in the final six.
Who is eligible for the 2025 SPOTY award?
Norris joins England footballers and European champions Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly, rugby union player Ellie Kildunne, darts player Luke Littler and golf's Rory McIlroy in the final six.
This year's SPOTY will take place on Thursday, December 18 and will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford with hosts Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Balding in control of proceedings.
According to the bookies' odds, McIlroy is the favourite to win this year's award at 4/7, whereas Norris' odds stand at 4/1.
Lioness Kelly is less likely to win with odds at 13/2, alongside Littler at 20/1.
