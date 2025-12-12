Peter Windsor has shared concerns about the current Formula 1 points system, claiming it does not always favour the best driver.

The former Williams and Ferrari manager believes that the existing method fails to reward the very best driver and advocates a return to a structure that prioritises race wins. Windsor encouraged fans to speak up and protest if they agreed with his viewpoint.

The analyst argued that the world championship title doesn’t always reflect who the top driver truly is. Citing past examples such as Jody Scheckter in 1979 and Denny Hulme in 1967, he noted that champions were crowned despite not necessarily being the strongest drivers over the season.

According to Windsor, the title has become more of a marketing tool than an accurate measure of talent. He bolstered his argument by recalling how Stirling Moss famously dismissed the points system as absurd, insisting that racing isn’t about accumulating points—it’s about winning races.

He told the Cameron Cc podcast: “Stirling Moss, you were absolutely right! Lando Norris may have clinched the title by points, but who won the most races? Max Verstappen. Who grabbed the most pole positions? Max Verstappen,” Windsor declared.

Verstappen versus Norris

Windsor pointed out the contrast between Verstappen’s performance and Norris’s. He emphasized that Norris lacks the overall robustness of Verstappen, especially in wet conditions.

“It remains to be seen if Norris can truly shine in challenging weather. While he might perform well in dry conditions, on a wet track Max would always have the edge,” he explained. In drawing comparisons, Windsor recalled former champions like Mike Hawthorn and Keke Rosberg, who also struggled when the weather turned wet.

Windsor calls on fans to protest

In conclusion, Windsor asserted that although Norris may have won the championship, Verstappen is the one who truly deserves the title of Driver of the Year.

He called on fans to challenge the current system if they feel it doesn’t do justice to race winners.

He added: "If the fans don't like it, I'm sure all the millions of Netflix fans around the world could all sign a petition to the to Liberty and the FIA saying, 'We as a group, global fans, no longer want a world championship because it produces the wrong drivers too often than it produces the right one.' And then we might go back to having a sport where it's just about winning races.

“Those in charge tend to exaggerate the significance of the world championship, making it seem far more dramatic than it is. As I’ve already mentioned—who won the most races in 2025? Max Verstappen,” he proclaimed.

