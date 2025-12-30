Surprise F1 boss recognised in New Year Honours list

The 2026 New Year Honours list has been announced and has included a rather surprising name from the world of F1.

Silverstone – the home of the British Grand Prix – welcomed 500,000 spectators over the course of the 2025 race weekend setting a new record for the iconic F1 circuit.

Home hero and 2025 world champion Lando Norris was victorious for the first time around the track; but it wasn't the British star who represented F1 on the recently published 2026 New Year Honours List.

Silverstone's Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Pringle, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2026 King’s New Year Honours List, recognised for his services to motorsport.

Pringle took on the role of Club Secretary for the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) – who own and operate Silverstone – in 2006, and was appointed CEO of Silverstone in 2017.

Silverstone has grown into a star attraction on F1's jam-packed calendar, and Pringle has helped develop infrastructure at the circuit and secured the long-term future of the British Grand Prix - which will remain at Silverstone until 2034.

Reflecting on the honour, Pringle said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. It reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Silverstone and the support and encouragement that we receive from the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

"Motorsport has always been about more than just one individual and at Silverstone we have a world class team. I am totally indebted to my inspirational colleagues who continue to set new standards in sport and deliver on a scale which is truly world leading."

Who else was included on 2026 New Year Honours list?

The New Year Honours List recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary individuals across the UK, from a variety of fields such as sport, entertainment and literature.

On the 2026 list, sporting legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean received the highest honour – a damehood and a knighthood – famous for winning gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

England manager Sarina Wiegman was named an honorary dame for leading the Lionesses to back-to-back European titles in 2022 and 2025, although she is Dutch.

Actor Idris Elba now has the unique ability to sign off his emails with 'Sir', also receiving a knighthood for for services to young people in recognition of his charity work.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton earned the highest honour in 2021, receiving a knighthood for his services to motorsport.

F1 stars who have previously featured in the New Year Honours include, Christian Horner with a CBE, Martin Brundle with an OBE and Jackie Stewart, who was knighted in 2001.

