Aston Martin F1 star Fernando Alonso has finally gone public with his girlfriend on social media after months of rumours surrounding the couple.

The two-time champion has been preoccupied with a tough F1 campaign in 2025 that saw Aston Martin finish P7 in the constructors' standings and Alonso P10 in the drivers' championship.

The 44-year-old made no attempt to hide his dislike of Aston Martin's 2025 challenger, describing the final two rounds of the year as 'celebratory races' due to the fact that it would allow him to wave goodbye to the AMR25.

But 2026 looks brighter for the Spaniard as he will finally get the opportunity to drive an Adrian Newey-designed F1 car.

The design guru officially joined the Silverstone-based squad earlier this year and will step into the surprise additional role of team principal from 2026 as well.

Alonso shares loved-up snap with girlfriend

For now, Alonso appears to be taking time to enjoy the off-season and has taken to Instagram to share snaps of his partner and his beloved Aston Martin Valiant.

The carousel of images began with Alonso stood proudly in front of the impressive road car which he produced as a custom collaboration with Aston Martin, with the accompanying caption: "Perfect Sunday ride- Valiant, you’ve got it all."

Three slides into the post however and the focus shifted from the vehicle to Alonso's girlfriend, Spanish journalist Melissa Jimenez.

The couple stood close together in the image, looking cosy as Alonso snapped a picture of he and his partner in the reflection of the Valiant's window.

Despite reportedly being together since 2023, not much is known about Alonso and Jimenez's relationship, and she is rarely featured on the F1 star's Instagram.

It is likely the couple met in the F1 paddock due to Jimenez's role as a reporter with sports network DAZN.

The Spanish star reportedly speaks five languages and is believed to currently be living in Monaco with Alonso, who previously resided in Spain.

She has three children from a previous relationship with Spanish footballer Marc Bartra.

