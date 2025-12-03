Adrian Newey's FIRST Aston Martin F1 car has a launch date

F1 design legend Adrian Newey's first car design with Aston Martin now has a release date, as preparations ramp up for 2026.

Newey joined Aston Martin back in March as managing technical partner, and is now taking on team principal duties too.

Following this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, team members will head off for a well deserved break, but with 2026 seeing a comprehensive change in the regulations, that break will be shorter than in previous years.

Testing begins in January with a pre-season testing session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya starting on January 26, just seven weeks after the end of the 2025 season.

And with that in mind, Aston Martin have revealed when their 2026 car design and livery will be released to fans.

Taking to X, the Silverstone-based outfit have announced that the full livery for the AMR26 will not be revealed until February 9, after the first pre-season testing sessions.

That means they will likely run a temporary livery for the testing session, and will attempt to hold back certain aspects of their car design in that first test.

Can Aston Martin challenge for wins in 2026?

Newey's first Aston Martin car design is set to be the start of a new era for Aston Martin, who are hoping to challenge for world championships in the future.

Newey has been realistic that a championship-contending car is probably a couple of seasons away, but they will certainly be hoping to challenge nearer to the front in 2026 compared to 2025.

The team have a two-time world champion in Fernando Alonso within their ranks, while they also have a new state-of-the-art facility at Silverstone that Newey has been working hard in as part of his preparations for next season.

Alonso's final year of his current contract is next year, and he has said that he will extend his contract if the team are still struggling, but that if they can challenge for podiums and wins next year then he may well retire.

