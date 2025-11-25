Alonso looks forward to Aston Martin 'farewell' as champion celebrates leaving F1 car behind

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso has admitted that he is looking forward to saying 'farewell' to this year's F1 season and Aston Martin's 2025 car.

It's been a difficult season for the Silverstone-based outfit, who are currently sat down in eighth in the constructors' championship, behind Haas and Racing Bulls.

They've regressed over the past couple of seasons, and this year, Alonso has only managed to score 40 points from 22 race weekends, not once threatening the podium positions.

That is despite the 44-year-old being in good form himself, out-qualifying team-mate Lance Stroll at all 22 grand prix weekends so far.

In 2026, the team are hoping to take a step closer to the front of the pack, with new regulations sweeping into the sport, and the team having signed design legend Adrian Newey to their ranks.

Their ultimate aim is to win the world championship, but Newey has admitted that they won't be ready to do that in 2026, and that it may have to wait until the following season at the earliest.

For now, though, Alonso is looking forward to getting rid of the outfit's 2025 machinery and bidding farewell to his disappointing season.

"There are two races left to close out 2025, which has been a very, very difficult year, and we're going to try to do our best, but logically we're already thinking about 2026," Alonso told F1 media after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"They are two celebratory grand prix races, that's how I see it. Qatar with the sprint, where we don't have much time, and Abu Dhabi, which is usually a farewell for everyone and a bit of a break.

"So I see them as two celebratory races, also because we won't be driving this car anymore, so it has to be a celebration for that reason."

Can Alonso win a third world title?

Despite his age, there is no guarantee Alonso will bring an end to his career following the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of next season.

He even stated earlier this season that if Aston Martin are battling for podiums and race wins in 2026, he may well retire, but if the team are struggling in the midfield, he would be tempted to sign another contract to have one more chance at racing with a team who can fight at the front.

Alonso's longevity is incredible, and he has started the most grands prix out of any driver in F1 history.

However, the Spaniard has not claimed a race victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and has not won a world title since the 2006 season.

It remains to be seen whether or not Newey and the Aston Martin team can give him a car in which he can finally fight for a 33rd career grand prix victory, but if he so much as thinks he has a chance of doing so, he will certainly stick around to find out.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren DISQUALIFIED as team issue statement on team principal sacking reports

Related