McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has admitted he has been a bit of a pain to F1 fans who love a little bit of a standard routine.

Piastri mounted a championship battle in 2025, and was cheered on by fans all around the world, but Australian fans especially dreamt of a first drivers' champion since Alan Jones in 1980.

However, it wasn't to be for Piastri, with Lando Norris eventually beating him by 13 points to claim title success, despite the fact that Piastri led the championship from April-October.

But he has recently revealed that his 2025 drop off has taught him a lot heading into what will be his fourth season in 2026, and he will be hoping for yet another title battle up against Norris, Max Verstappen and his other rivals.

And that may just mean another year of poor sleep for Australians, with the race times often not suiting their time zone, with a lot of the race times designed for European audiences.

"I've ruined a lot of people's sleep schedules, sorry but not sorry, but it's been a great year," Piastri told Fox Sports while watching the Ashes test match at the MCG.

"The support I've had through the whole season and then now especially that I'm back home it's been incredible to witness and to feel as well so thanks to everyone for all the support and hopefully we can have another competitive year next year and try and bring it home."

Piastri's 2026 hopes

The new regulations that are sweeping into the sport in 2026 may just see a shake up of the competitive order, which wouldn't be good for McLaren and Piastri.

McLaren were the dominant team in 2025, wrapping up the constructors' championship as early as the Singapore Grand Prix, and they won 14 out of 24 races in the season.

2026 may see Norris and Piastri have more challengers for race victories, particularly if the rumours are to be believed that Mercedes are best placed to master the regulation changes.

Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin will also be looking to challenge higher up the grid too, in what could be a very competitive season.

