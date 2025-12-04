Isack Hadjar will earn five times more at Red Bull than his current rookie F1 contract at Racing Bulls, according to French media.

Hadjar has recently been confirmed to be being promoted for 2026 into the main Red Bull team, where he will get the opportunity to race alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen.

While the second Red Bull seat has been a poisoned chalice in the last couple of seasons, there is real hope that the 21-year-old will be the answer to Red Bull's second seat worries, with the Frenchman having had an outstanding rookie season in 2025.

Hadjar has claimed 51 points across 23 events, and sits ahead of both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers' championship, despite them both having driven the Red Bull for at least a couple of races this year.

Tsunoda has only managed 30 points across 21 race weekends at Red Bull, and is stepping down to be their reserve driver in 2026.

Now, it's being reported by French publication Sportune that Hadjar will earn €6.6million (£5.8million) at Red Bull in 2026, which would be five times the amount he is currently earning at Racing Bulls.

Hadjar has already helped himself to a maiden grand prix podium in the sport despite racing for Red Bull's sister team, and his stock is arguably the highest out of all the 2025 rookies.

How much do F1 drivers earn?

Hadjar's salary will still be low compared to his new Red Bull team-mate Verstappen, who is earning around $65million before performance-based bonuses.

Or Lewis Hamilton, for example, who has less grand prix podiums than Hadjar in 2025, yet is earning $60million.

However, it is a significant increase compared to his 2025 salary, and takes him off the bottom of the driver earnings table and in amongst some of the most experienced racers in the sport, including Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon.

Does the F1 budget cap affect driver salaries?

Quite simply, it doesn't.

Driver salaries are kept separate from the budget cap. Indeed the salaries of the three highest-paid employees are exempt, which in virtually all cases will include the team principals as well.

Other items which are kept exempt include marketing costs and utility bills incurred by the teams.

