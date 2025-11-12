Toto Wolff 'in advanced talks' to sell Mercedes stake

Toto Wolff has been tipped for a partial sale of his 33 per cent stake in a Mercedes F1 team which has been valued at a jaw-dropping $6billion.

Sportico reports that Wolff is in advanced talks to sell part of his stake and if completed would be a record valuation for an F1 team, far exceeding a stake in McLaren that was sold at $4.7billion in September.

The reported sale will not impact Wolff’s role at Mercedes and he will remain as team principal and CEO.

Mercedes’ ownership is currently divided into equal 33 per cent stakes held by the German car manufacturer, Wolff and chemical giant Ineos, with Jim Ratcliffe the chairman and controlling shareholder.

A spokesperson from Mercedes told GPFans that: “We will be making no comment on this. The governance of the team will remain unchanged, and all three partners (Mercedes-Benz, Toto and Ineos) are fully committed to the ongoing success of Mercedes-Benz in Formula 1.”

How much does Wolff earn at Mercedes?

The report continues that Wolff earned more than $50 million in salary and dividends from his ownership stake in 2024, with the team’s revenue totalling $812 million the same year.

In 2009, Wolff originally bought a stake in Williams, joining their board of directors before being appointed to the role of executive director in 2012.

However in 2013, the Austrian joined Mercedes as an investor and team CEO, and at time of writing tops the list of wealthiest F1 team principals.

Reports vary on Wolff’s total net worth, but is estimated to be around $1.6 billion, or £1.2 billion.

