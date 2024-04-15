Report shows BILLION DOLLAR gap between richest F1 bosses

A new report revealed a vast difference between team principals' net worth.

The world of F1 is a glamorous one, awash with million-dollar salaries and extravagant lifestyles.

READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

Drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have consistently ranked amongst the highest-earning athletes globally. But what about the team principals who call the shots behind the scenes?

According to a recent list by the Mirror, a significant disparity exists between F1's leading team bosses when it comes to net worth.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star

Mercedes claimed eight constructor's championships and seven drivers' titles under Wolff's direction

Christian Horner joined Red Bull Racing in 2005

While some have built empires stretching into billions, others remain firmly rooted in the millionaire category.

So, who are the wealthiest powerbrokers in F1, and how much are they worth?

Top 3 richest F1 team principals

1. Toto Wolff (Mercedes) - Net Worth: £1.27bn

Wolff sits comfortably at the top of the pile, with a net worth estimated at a staggering £1.27 billion. The Austrian businessman and former racing driver has been instrumental in Mercedes' dominance over the past decade, and his shrewd leadership has undoubtedly contributed to his vast wealth.

Further solidifying his financial standing, Wolff holds the dual role of CEO and owns a significant 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team.

2. Christian Horner (Red Bull) - Net Worth: £40m

Red Bull's Horner finds himself a distant second to Wolff, with a reported net worth of £40 million. Horner has overseen Red Bull's rise to become a major force in F1 and witnessed the team capture an impressive seven drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.

3. Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Stake F1 Team) - Net Worth: £4m

Rounding out the top three is Stake's Alessandro Alunni Bravi. The Italian, trained as a lawyer, boasts a successful career managing teams in Formula 2.

He was named the new F1 team representative for the Stake squad last year, working under chief executive Andreas Seidl.

READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP

Related