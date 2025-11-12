Lewis Hamilton to Strictly? Ferrari star keeps dancing as rumours swirl
It's finally that time of year. The nights have drawn in, the competition is hotting up between the remaining contestants and it’s the week of the dreaded Samba.
Oh, and your boss has just had a massive go at you at an event for the Winter Olympics (seriously, why was he there?) No, I'm not talking about the current season of Strictly Come Dancing, but instead Lewis Hamilton’s miserable F1 weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
His Q2 exit and DNF in Sao Paulo was the F1 equivalent of being given a two by Craig Revel Horwood as he drawls ‘dance dis-ah-ster dah-ling’ at you. To then be chastised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann, well it’s enough to prompt a condescending coo from Tess Daley.
Nevertheless on the strength of the public vote, Lewis lives to fleckerl another day with Ferrari, as the champion and Charles Leclerc promise to rise above the comments of their boss and come back fighting next time in Las Vegas.
Hamilton and Leclerc: Definitely ballroom boys
Hamilton and Leclerc entered the Brazilian GP weekend with their usual joie de vivre, the Brit welcomed by his adoring home crowd and the 28-year-old riding the high of his recent engagement.
Their joy had not yet been muted in a fan event ahead of the Brazilian GP, where they were invited on stage to try out a Samba, although Hamilton and Leclerc struggled to get into the rhythm.
The pair stepped side-to-side in an awkward shuffle more reminiscent of Grandpa Simpson than of Flavia and Vincent, which does not bode well for any future Strictly appearances should the cash dry up for either driver.
Leclerc apparently didn’t understand the difference between a Samba and the Can-Can, starting to kick his legs out as if he were on stage at the Moulin Rogue, but hey, we’re all for self expression here.
The crowd on the other hand, were easily entertained despite there being no figure-of-eight motion in the Ferrari stars hips to make their attempt a recognisable Samba. Perhaps they will be more suited to ballroom? I digress.
Long may the affable driver lineup continue to inspire joy in the hearts and minds of the F1 fanbase - goodness knows they need to supplement the woeful 2025 car they have been given with some levity off the track.
F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chief issues brutal statement as F1 champion retires
