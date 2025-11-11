Ferrari chairman John Elkann has launched a scathing attack on F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc following his outburst after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

A double DNF for both Ferrari drivers in Sao Paulo saw the team relegated to fourth in the constructors' standings, with both Leclerc and Hamilton caught in incidents with rival drivers.

Oscar Piastri's lunge into Turn 1 resulted in contact with Kimi Antonelli, which then forced the Italian into Leclerc who retired from the race due to suspension damage.

Meanwhile, Hamilton made contact with Franco Colapinto, causing damage to his floor which he nursed for 38 laps before retiring from the Brazilian GP altogether.

Elkann continues media rampage

Speaking to the media at an event for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Milan-Cortina, Elkann launched a surprising attack on both Ferrari drivers.

The chairman claimed that the 'car has undoubtedly improved', and instead blamed his drivers for Ferrari's woeful 2025 season.

"We have drivers who need to focus more and talk less, because we still have important races to come, and finishing second in the constructors isn't impossible," Elkann said.

The Ferrari chief has also seemingly questioned Hamilton and Leclerc's attitude in the media, where he went as far as to brand the two drivers as selfish.

“We have a lot of things that needs to improve. For sure our drivers need to focus on Ferrari and not on themselves," he added.

Leclerc was running in P2 at the Brazilian GP before he was tagged by Antonelli, and despite Ferrari's performance woes in 2025, has managed to secure seven podiums thus far.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has been working with Ferrari throughout the season to suggest improvements for the team, heralding the changes they made in Austin and Mexico as evidence of progress.

While Hamilton and Leclerc have not directly responded to Elkann's comments, both drivers have issued passionate statements on social media to demonstrate their support for the Ferrari team.

