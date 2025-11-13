Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has said that F1 cars 'don't belong on street circuits'.

There has been lots of talk in recent years about the future of the Monaco Grand Prix, with cars seemingly too wide and too heavy for an entertaining race to take place, and the last few events have seen such a lack of overtaking that it feels like the race is won via qualifying.

To try and help this, F1 introduced a mandatory two-stop race in 2025 that was supposed to help throw more elements of uncertainty into the race, and that change has been confirmed to be staying for 2026 too.

Including Monaco, there are eight street circuits on the F1 calendar, although some of them are wide enough to not necessarily hamper overtaking action, and a ninth is set to be added in 2026 via the Madrid Grand Prix.

Verstappen has won the Monaco GP on two occasions, including in 2023 as part of his record-breaking dominance that saw him claim a record 10 consecutive race victories.

Now, however, Verstappen has issued a damning verdict on street circuits, using the example of Monaco specifically.

"I feel like an F1 car doesn’t belong on the street circuits," the Dutchman told the Pelas Pistas podcast.

"Let’s say it like this: if Monaco wouldn’t have been on the calendar ever and now they would say 'can you come race here?', for sure it wouldn’t be possible.

"It’s just because of the history, which is fine. But these cars are too long, too wide, too heavy."

Should the Monaco GP be axed?

While Verstappen's comments are accurate in terms of modern-day F1 cars making it difficult to overtake around Monaco, the race in the principality is one of the most historic races on the calendar and certainly has its place.

The challenges are completely different to other circuits, with the ability to keep it out of the beckoning barriers an impressive feat for drivers during the 78-lap race.

It appears as though Formula One Management also hold the same opinion, with the Monaco GP being given a contract extension earlier this year that will keep it on the calendar until 2035.

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: Who will be Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate?

Related