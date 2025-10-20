Red Bull blasted over Schumacher 'mistake' following Tsunoda decision

Red Bull F1 have been blasted over their decision to sign Yuki Tsunoda to their driver lineup.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit opted to drop Sergio Perez at the end of 2024, instead putting their faith in junior squad member Liam Lawson.

After just two rounds of the 2025 campaign however, the Kiwi racer was deemed to not be a good fit, prompting Red Bull to send him back to Racing Bulls and promote Tsunoda instead.

But with only five rounds to go in the 2025 season after this year's US Grand Prix, it is almost an open paddock secret that the 25-year-old will not make it into Red Bull's F1 lineup for 2026, with Isack Hadjar being lined up as a potential replacement.

As Helmut Marko weighs up his options over who has what it takes to be Max Verstappen's team-mate next season, ex-F1 star Ralf Schumacher has labelled it a 'mistake' that the team never gave his nephew Mick Schumacher a chance.

Will Mick Schumacher get another chance in F1?

26-year-old Schumacher last competed in F1 in 2022 with American squad Haas, but having failed to retain his seat for the following year, took on the test and reserve driver role with Mercedes instead.

He stepped into the third driver role with the Silver Arrows until 2024, when he announced towards the end of the campaign that he would be leaving the sport altogether in hopes of finding a full-time race seat once again.

Schumacher clearly missed the thrill of competing and was no longer content with watching from the sidelines. Instead, he headed to WEC, competing with Alpine, but now it seems another change could be on the horizon.

Last Monday, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher took part in an IndyCar test for the first time at the Indianapolis infield circuit, with a switch into the premier class of single-seaters in North America now on the cards.

Schumacher had been frequently rumoured to be a part of Cadillac's F1 preparations, but with their 2026 lineup confirmed and the 26-year-old nowhere to be seen, it seems he may have finally let his dreams of a return to the pinnacle of motorsport go.

His uncle Ralf publicly issued concerns about the 'dangerous' nature of IndyCar and has now taken the talks over Mick's next career move as a chance to slam Red Bull for never giving him a shot at their second seat.

Speaking on the Sky Germany Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher said: "I can understand why he thought, 'Formula 1 is going to be difficult for me, I'll try something else.'

"If you look at who is currently driving in Formula 1, Mick is definitely better than Yuki Tsunoda," he added, critical of not just his nephew's decision to turn his back on F1, but also of Red Bull's current driver lineup.

"I don't think America is a great choice. But the team bosses made a mistake not to pick him," he concluded.

