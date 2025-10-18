Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix

They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But the philosophers have been suspiciously quiet on the subject of expanding the repertoire of old Australians.

With his F1 career over by his own admission, Daniel Ricciardo has been out doing things not related to his old career, like becoming a Ford ambassador. Wait, no, not that one.

Fashion! The smiliest man in sport has been working on his Enchante brand since he's gained a little more time on his hands, and has been out in Austin this week for a pop-up shop.

He's yet to be spotted at the track, with photographer Kym Illman lamenting his absence earlier in the week, but he's been plenty active on social media.

Ricciardo back in Austin as US Grand Prix on

Posting a video on Instagram with a beard and his trademark grin, Ricciardo said: "We're out here in the sun, it's Austin, it's Friday, it's warm, it's fierce, it's fun, there's a feeling, and the store's about to open!"

The video then showed clips of the 36-year-old wandering around the pop-up store, before a dog with a harness and miniature cowboy hat came into shot.

The next clip showed that dog climbing up on someone's back (presumably his owner, but who's to say?) before standing with its paws on Ricciardo's shoes while he did a little happy dance.

The Aussie then shook the pup's paw to close out the video. What that has to do with his brand, no idea. But we like dogs here at GPFans (with one notable exception)*, so we're not complaining.

*Editor's note - Chris still isn't telling us.

