Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix
They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But the philosophers have been suspiciously quiet on the subject of expanding the repertoire of old Australians.
With his F1 career over by his own admission, Daniel Ricciardo has been out doing things not related to his old career, like becoming a Ford ambassador. Wait, no, not that one.
Fashion! The smiliest man in sport has been working on his Enchante brand since he's gained a little more time on his hands, and has been out in Austin this week for a pop-up shop.
He's yet to be spotted at the track, with photographer Kym Illman lamenting his absence earlier in the week, but he's been plenty active on social media.
Ricciardo back in Austin as US Grand Prix on
Posting a video on Instagram with a beard and his trademark grin, Ricciardo said: "We're out here in the sun, it's Austin, it's Friday, it's warm, it's fierce, it's fun, there's a feeling, and the store's about to open!"
The video then showed clips of the 36-year-old wandering around the pop-up store, before a dog with a harness and miniature cowboy hat came into shot.
The next clip showed that dog climbing up on someone's back (presumably his owner, but who's to say?) before standing with its paws on Ricciardo's shoes while he did a little happy dance.
The Aussie then shook the pup's paw to close out the video. What that has to do with his brand, no idea. But we like dogs here at GPFans (with one notable exception)*, so we're not complaining.
*Editor's note - Chris still isn't telling us.
F1 HEADLINES: Charles Leclerc in FIA summons as Ferrari face United States GP nightmare
READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV
READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover
READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on Horner to Ferrari rumours
Related
Latest News
Red Bull F1 star crashes heavily to bring halt to US GP qualifying
- 2 minutes ago
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Austin
- 13 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo performs dog tricks at Austin appearance for US Grand Prix
- 20 minutes ago
Max Verstappen issues Red Bull plea ahead of US GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2025: Max Verstappen given HUGE boost after McLaren nightmare
- 2 hours ago
Zak Brown slams 'amateur hour driving' after double McLaren DNF
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
- 9 october