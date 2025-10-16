Ahead of the 2025 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this weekend, McLaren have unleashed a brand new take on their F1 merchandise for fans to explore.

The F1 Store now stocks select items from the US GP exclusives and the official McLaren website is also selling the new collection.

From the F1 Store, McLaren fans are able to purchase the special edition Austin GP tee in black and the exclusive US GP Austin! graphic hoodie, click here to shop.

With code F1TRACK, fans are also able to grab deals of up to 50 per cent off some of McLaren's 2025 items on the F1 Store, with the offer running until midnight on October 22, 2025. Click here to shop while stocks last.

McLaren F1's official headwear provider New Era have also dropped exclusive caps ahead of this weekend's race.

The Austin exclusives include an official McLaren Racing Lando Norris Austin Black 9SEVENTY edition and an Oscar Piastri race special cap in black.

Both special edition hats are adjustable and feature the driver number and logo of either Norris or Piastri. But don't worry, you don't have to pick sides, as the classic team cap is also available in the Austin GP colourway without a specific driver affiliation. Click here to shop.

McLaren reveal Austin GP merch price drop

Ahead of this weekend's race at COTA, you can even save 30 per cent on the Austin GP collection when purchased through McLaren's website.

This means both the unisex Austin tees are just £35 reduced from £50, with fans able to choose from the cream coloured cowboy boot short sleeve tee or the McLaren Austin stripe short sleeve T-shirt in black, with orange and blue detailing, both available in all sizes while stocks last.

In a move away from their traditional look, none of the Austin GP collection features an item in the infamous papaya shade, they've got their 2025 constructors' champions collection for that!

The closest colour from the new kit is burnt orange, the shade McLaren have selected for their unisex Austin stripe sleeve hoodie, which features a '25, Austin!' graphic design on the front.

If you prefer a sleek design on the front of the item then the McLaren unisex Austin relaxed cream sweatshirt may be a better option for you, which only features the US GP-themed cowboy graphic on the back of the jumper. Click here to shop the item on the team's official merchandise website.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

