Max Verstappen of rallying makes astonishing series switch as F1 plans outlined

Two-time World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera, known as the Max Verstappen of rallying, has announced his decision to switch to single seater racing.

The Finn won back-to-back WRC titles in 2022 and 2023 and has claimed 17 wins, in what has already been a record breaking career.

Rovanpera mirrors the likes of Verstappen, bursting onto the scene at 19 with Toyota and becoming the youngest-ever WRC podium finisher, winner and world champion, lifting his first title at 22 - while also being backed by Red Bull.

The 25-year-old remains in contention for a third world title this season, and sits 21 points behind championship leader Sebastien Ogier, with three rounds still to contest.

Despite all of this success - and promise of more to come - Rovanpera will leave the WRC at the end of this season, to compete in Japan’s Super Formula single-seater series.

Japan's Super Formula Championship has supported the likes of Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson on the feeder series ladder, with the title winner winning 30 FIA super licence points.

Following his move to single seaters, it is likely Rovanpera is aiming for F1 with at least 40 super licence points required to race in the series.

Rovanpera will continue his relationship with Toyota throughout his Super Formula campaign, but there is no denying a switch to single seaters will present a major challenge to the Finn.

The Red Bull-backed star sampled Formula 4 and Formula 3.5 machinery last year and has completed some laps in an older Red Bull F1 car.

Rovanpera also has experience in circuit racing, contesting the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux and Italy series in 2024, winning in the former at Imola, the Red Bull Ring and Zolder.

Alongside his circuit racing campaign, the Finn raced part-time in the WRC, where he was victorious in four out of the seven races he contested. In short? Seriously impressive.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but it's one that I have been thinking about for a while,” Rovanpera on the announcement.

“Having already achieved so much in rallying at this age, I started to think about what other possibilities I might have and what other challenges I would like to take on.

"It has been a tough decision, but it feels like the right one to pursue my next dreams and challenges. It's special to have the support of Toyota Gazoo Racing from the start of this new challenge and to be able to race in Super Formula.

“I know that it's jumping straight into the deep end, coming from rallying, but I'm really looking forward to it and together with TGR we have a good plan to prepare in the best way possible and to try and make the most of it.”

It is impossible not to draw comparisons with Verstappen when talking about Rovanpera, especially with the youngster taking on a new challenge in a racing series outside of his comfort zone.

In September, Verstappen made his GT3 race debut at the Nurburgring alongside team-mate Chris Lulham, where the pair won in an utterly dominant appearance.

“Since I started driving as a small kid, it was my dream to be a WRC driver, to win a rally, and to become world champion,” Rovanpera added.

“To have achieved all that at such a young age has been an incredible feeling, and a big thanks goes to TGR-WRT: we have done some really great things together and it has been a pleasure to work with such an amazing team. I also can't thank Jonne enough for his help since our first days working together.

“Very big thanks too to all the fans who have been supporting us through all the ups and downs. We still have three rallies to go and we will give it everything and keep pushing until the end.”

