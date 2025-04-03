F1's youngest race winners: How Antonelli can break Verstappen's record

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix could see Max Verstappen's record as the youngest ever Formula 1 race winner smashed by Kimi Antonelli - but Sunday's race at Suzuka is the Italian's last chance.

Verstappen displaced Sebastian Vettel as the youngest ever race winner back in 2016, with his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in his first Red Bull outing.

The Dutchman achieved this at the age of 18 years, 7 months and 15 days, and in Barcelona cemented himself as a star of the future after an astonishing drive to fend off multiple Ferrari attacks from Kimi Raikkonen.

Fast forward nearly nine years, and Verstappen now has four world drivers' championships to his name, and also a potential challenger to his F1 accolade - but how exactly can Kimi Antonelli become F1's youngest race winner?

How can Antonelli become F1's youngest race winner?

The Italian teenager's birth date is August 25, 2006, which means his age will be 18 years, 7 months and 12 days on Sunday for the Japanese Grand Prix, and just below Verstappen's age when he won the 2016 Spanish GP.

Sunday's race at Suzuka will be the last chance Antonelli can break this record, with the next race taking place on Sunday, April 13 in Bahrain, where he will no longer be young enough to challenge for the record.

Antonelli was also eligible for the record at the Australian and Chinese grands prix where he finished P4 and P8 respectively, a solid start to his rookie season.

The 18-year-old has only just passed his road driving test however, and shared a picture of the achievement just weeks before his F1 debut in Melbourne.

Who are F1's youngest race winners?

Verstappen currently holds the record for the youngest F1 race winner, and prior to that Sebastian Vettel was the youngest winner with Toro Rosso back in 2008.

Here are the top ten youngest F1 drivers ever to win a race in the series:

Note: Troy Ruttman's victory at the 1952 Indianapolis 500 counts on this list, as the race was part of the official 1952 World Drivers' Championship season.

Driver Age Grand Prix Team Max Verstappen 18y 07m 15d Spain 2016 Red Bull Racing Sebastian Vettel 21y 02m 11d Italy 2008 Toro Rosso Charles Leclerc 21y 10m 16d Belgium 2019 Ferrari Fernando Alonso 22y 00m 26d Hungary 2003 Renault Troy Ruttman 22y 02m 19d Indianapolis 1952 J. C. Agajanian Bruce McLaren 22y 03m 12d USA 1959 Cooper-Climax Lewis Hamilton 22y 05m 03d Canada 2007 McLaren Oscar Piastri 23y 03m 15d Hungary 2024 McLaren Kimi Raikkonen 23y 05m 06d Malaysia 2003 McLaren Robert Kubica 23y 06m 01d Canada 2008 BMW-Sauber

