McLaren offer proof of F1 'favouritism' after Singapore GP clash

Last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix saw McLaren bring home the constructors' trophy, marking their first back-to-back team title success since 1991.

However, that feat was marred by a driver disagreement following an incident on lap one that saw Lando Norris make contact with his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Though the Brit only lightly nudged the drivers' championship leader, it meant that Norris finished on the podium and Piastri in P4, but what's worse is that it may have reset the rules for the rest of the season.

McLaren have maintained throughout the 2025 campaign that the way they go racing is by ensuring their drivers race fairly and never make contact with one another.

But with the team trophy wrapped up and both McLaren stars in contention for the title, will Piastri be allowed to put his own interests ahead of Norris' moving forward?

This year, Piastri has experienced his fair share of moments that any other driver competing against their team-mate for the title would never have allowed.

At the Italian GP last month, Norris suffered a painfully slow pit stop that allowed Piastri to overtake him out on track, but when the Brit rejoined the race, his team-mate was instructed to give the place back.

This is just one example of a decision that could end up determining which of McLaren's drivers is crowned champion should the fight go down to the wire at the Abu Dhabi GP in December.

Singapore GP proved McLaren Norris bias

So, did McLaren favour Norris at Marina Bay?

In a Singapore GP review with Peter Windsor on the Cameron Cc: YouTube channel the F1 journalist and former team boss was asked if he saw any proof of favouritism at McLaren.

“Let me be clear. There's no way in the world McLaren would ever produce anything other than the two best possible cars for their two drivers. It's not a question of mechanical favouritism," Windsor clarified.

“But for the first time, we saw actually saw something I'd never seen before or heard something which was asking a driver when he thought the other car should stop. I've never heard that before in my life. Lando Norris deciding on what Oscar Piastri's pit strategy should be. I couldn't believe that they actually asked Lando to do that.

“I cannot remember that ever happening. So what that effectively means, well, Lando, you know, we're 100 per cent behind you now, mate. Your championship, your call, you're going to make calls now for when Oscar's going to stop. That's what happened in Singapore, you know. So why won't it happen again?

“And that to me is the first time we've seen real favouritism towards Lando.”

F1 HEADLINES: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton finally reveals REAL reason why he left McLaren

READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces Mercedes 2026 F1 driver U-TURN live on air

F1 STANDINGS: Lewis Hamilton on brink of Ferrari revival as champion up THREE places after Singapore GP

Related