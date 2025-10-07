F1 fans launch tirade at Lance Stroll after cameraman incident at Aston Martin

The behaviour of F1 star Lance Stroll has prompted a flood of negative comments on social media after a clip was shared by Aston Martin following the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Silverstone based outfit experienced a mixed weekend for their driver duo last time out, with Stroll once again out-qualified by Fernando Alonso on Saturday, meaning the Canadian racer only managed to cross the line in P13 on Sunday.

His two-time champion team-mate on the other hand picked up six points after being promoted to P7 thanks to a post-race penalty for Lewis Hamilton, with Alonso catapulted up three places in the drivers' standings as a result.

Those six points were not enough to help budge Aston Martin from their position of sixth in the constructors' and after another point-less weekend from Stroll, there are now 30 points separating them from fifth-place squad Williams.

But it is not Stroll's lacklustre performance on track that has gathered negative attention around his name following the 18th round of the championship. Instead, it is the actions of the 26-year-old in the background of an Aston Martin TikTok that have angered fans.

Stroll caught out by eagle-eyed F1 fans

In a clip posted to social media platform X', Stroll appeared to aggressively shove a cameraman out of the way as he followed Alonso into the Aston Martin garage after Sunday's grand prix.

The 44-year-old was voted Driver of the Day in Singapore by fans who were impressed by the Spaniard's ability to slash the 30 second gap between him and Hamilton down to just four tenths as the pair crossed the line.

A TikTok that appears to have now been edited on Aston Martin's official account showed Alonso proudly returning to the garage, with an overlay of text that read: "The Lion does not concern himself with being Driver of the Day in Singapore."

In the version currently shown on the F1 team's page, Stroll can be seen following Alonso into the garage, but what appears to have been the original uncut version caught the attention of fans who have taken to 'X' to slam Stroll for his behaviour.

"No excuse me, maybe waiting for him to pass, speeding up just full shove," one user pointed out, with many other fans engaging in a debate about Stroll's questionable action.

"Why was he so aggressive," one fan wrote beneath the video, as another recalled a previous incident where Stroll was spotted taking his frustrations out on his personal trainer.

One fan of the Canadian driver wrote: "I like Stroll but that was really unnecessary," as another commented: "Bro literally just a " 'scuse me" would've worked."

However, there was a defence offered for Stroll, with one fan saying: "Not a fan of him personally but the photographer stopped in the middle of the entrance. The media push the drivers everyday of the week to get what they want but the one time a drivers brushes past without saying excuse me, people lose their mind? Entitlement."

Another added: "It was hardly a push [with a laughing emoji]. You lot are unbearable."

