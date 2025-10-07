Christian Horner Red Bull scandal 'ends with £3million settlement'

A former Red Bull F1 employee, who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour in 2024, has reportedly reached a '£3million settlement'.

In 2024, Horner was accused of inappropriate and coercive behaviour by a female employee at Red Bull, but the team boss was cleared of any wrongdoing after two internal investigations. The 51-year-old also denies any misbehaviour.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the female employee has agreed to move on and drop her allegations in return for a £3million fee.

The Mail also reports that the employee was at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend, where she now works for a different team.

Will Horner return to F1?

Following the allegations, Horner remained in his role as Red Bull team principal leading the team to title success with Max Verstappen in 2024.

However, their downturn in performance this season led to Horner’s sacking from Red Bull in July, where he was relieved of his operational duties and replaced by Laurent Mekies.

Red Bull officially terminated their deal with Horner in September, where he reportedly received a £80million payout and can make a return to the F1 paddock as soon as the first half of the 2026 season.

While Horner is yet to find a team that will support his comeback, it was confirmed at the Singapore GP that he had been in contact with just about every F1 outfit.

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell explained to the media in Singapore: “It looks as though Christian’s ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment.

“I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement [at Aston Martin] of Christian either in an operational or investment role in the future.

Speaking again on the subject in the media pen later on Friday, Cowell added: "As I said, Christian’s been in touch with every team owner... maybe not Toto [Wolff]!"

