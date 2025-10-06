Axed F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has taken his partnership with Ford to the next level as he announced an exciting update to his role with the manufacturer.

In September, the 36-year-old announced he would take on the role of Global Ford Racing Ambassador, while also confirming what his legions of fans had feared... his racing days are ‘behind him’.

In F1, Ford will partner Red Bull from 2026 onwards, and despite Ricciardo racing with the team from 2014 until 2018, he is not set to have any involvement in their F1 partnership.

Ricciardo’s affiliation with Ford will focus specifically on their Raptor brand, incorporating it with his lifestyle and clothing brand Enchante.

Founded by Ricciardo, Enchante releases seasonal drops of leisurewear clothing inspired by all walks of motorsport, with Ford Raptor Rally the latest partner to get the Aussie treatment.

Ricciardo teams up with Ford for Enchante collaboration

Speaking in an official announcement, Ricciardo revealed that he will attend the 2025 Raptor Rally in Lake Havasu, Arizona, on October 24 and 25, with special Enchante clothing items available at the event.

“I’m also excited to announce that my clothing company, Enchante, will be working with Ford to create some specialty items to celebrate Raptor Rally,” Ricciardo said.

“For those attending, you’ll get a sneak peek at what we’re working on and maybe even a preview of what’s to come.

“Let’s get this thing rolling. I’ll see you all in Arizona.

“Cheers, Daniel Ricciardo”

Ricciardo’s clothing brand will also have a presence at the F1 US Grand Prixat the next race in the 2025 campaign, after he announced on social media that the Enchante pop-up shop experience in Austin will return later this month.

