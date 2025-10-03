Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate in pit stop NIGHTMARE

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc was caught in a pit stop blunder after a clip went viral on social media.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Leclerc attended a promotional event with sponsor Puma, where for once the driver was behind the wheel gun of a pit stop.

However, the Ferrari star proved just how slick an F1 pit crew truly is, with Leclerc visibility struggling with the simulated pit stop.

As the announcer explained what was going on to the crowd gathered, the seconds counted down as Leclerc struggled to attach the wheel.

The Monegasque star let out cries of frustration as the seconds mounted up to 20, which would frankly not be good enough during a grand prix.

One fan on 'X' shared the video, and joked: “Charles Leclerc will start, from the Singapore GP onwards, to do his own pit stops!

“And he'll fail completely, as you can see.”

Leclerc won’t be invited into Ferrari pit crew

Ferrari will be hoping their pit crew don’t take notes from Leclerc’s performance in Singapore this weekend, but they are not the only team who are under pressure to have a clean pit stop.

McLaren once again delivered a slow stop for Lando Norris in Baku, after an issue with the front right wheel dropped the Brit in a DRS train behind Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

The week previous at Monza, Norris suffered yet another slow pit stop after an issue with his front left tyre, and dropped behind team-mate Oscar Piastri.

However, because Norris had run in second throughout the majority of the race, McLaren initiated a controversial team swap so that the Brit could finish ahead of his team-mate.

Fast forward to Friday's action in Singapore and both McLaren and Ferrari found themselves in trouble in the pits during FP2.

After two red flags disrupted the second practice session at Marina Bay, Ferrari released Leclerc into the path of Norris, with the pair colliding in the pit lane and summoned to the stewards later that evening as a result.

Following the incident, F1's governing body announced that Ferrari had been slapped with a €10,000 fine as a result.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm driver exit as Singapore GP clash prompts ‘severe’ punishment

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lando Norris COLLIDES with rival as FIA investigation announced at Singapore GP

READ MORE: F1 star's car catches FIRE at Singapore Grand Prix

Related