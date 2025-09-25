Red Bull star in danger of missing out on 2026 F1 promotion

A Red Bull star will reportedly miss out on a promotion in 2026 after a F1 team chief confirmed their driver lineup plans.

With Max Verstappen remaining at Red Bull in 2026, there are still question marks over who will drive alongside the champion at the team, and at their sister outfit Racing Bulls.

It's been no secret that Yuki Tsunoda’s performances have failed to match Red Bull’s standards in 2025, with Isack Hadjar instead impressing with his first podium at Zandvoort and scoring points consistently with Racing Bulls.

While Red Bull have not confirmed their 2026 lineup, Hadjar is tipped to move up to the team, which then opens up two seats at Racing Bulls.

Tsunoda may be axed from the Red Bull team altogether, with bosses keen to promote British youngster in F2, Arvid Lindblad, to Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson.

However, from conversations with team principal Alan Permane, Ted Kravitz has dismissed any chance Lindblad could receive such a promotion.

Lindblad to miss F1 promotion?

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Kravitz revealed the 2026 car will be so complicated teams will not opt for inexperienced drivers.

“These cars are going to be insanely complicated next year, and the way that Alan Permane put it, the Racing Bulls team boss, was that ‘it's all fine getting young people in, but I’m just not sure next year is the year to do it’,” Kravitz explained.

“Because next year is essentially going to be the racing driver equivalent of putting a circle on your tummy and patting your head, but doing 85 other things at the same time.

“The energy management is going to be so complicated and that’s why a load of drivers now, they have tried it in the simulator and have been like the 2026 car ‘phew that’s going to be a bit different isn’t it, that’s going to be a lot of work for us! Not much driving, more managing.'

“So Permane’s view is maybe that’s better done with an experienced driver who doesn’t have to worry about that part of the game, and can then just concentrate on the management of the car.”

“All of this is good with the young drivers, but not now for 2026, but not never at the same time.”

Currently, Lindblad sits seventh in the F2 standings and with only one full season in the championship, his inexperience may rule against him in comparison to known quantities Lawson and Tsunoda.

