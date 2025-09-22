The FIA have announced the stewards verdict over a double dose of punishment for a Williams F1 star at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

James Vowles' F1 team further secured their spot as the best of the rest in the team standings in Baku thanks to a points haul from Carlos Sainz, who brought home Williams' first podium since 2017 on Sunday.

But his team-mate Alex Albon could do no better than finishing 13th at the 17th round of the championship, failing to add any more points to his own tally in the drivers' standings.

The 29-year-old also picked up a 10-second time penalty during the race for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto, and now, the FIA have confirmed a second punishment for the incident.

The verdict from F1's governing body read: “Entering Turn 5 Car 23 attempted to overtake Car 43 on the inside however did not have his front axle level with the mirror of Car 43, Car 43 was in control and taking the normal racing line, therefore Car 23 did not have the right to the corner and accordingly was wholly responsible for the collision."

As a result, Albon has now also been slapped with two further penalty points, taking his total for the past 12 months to four.

Here's how the penalty points table looks for 2025 after the latest incident at the Azerbaijan GP last weekend.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025 November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025 December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025 June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026 June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Failing to slow under double yellow flags 2 August 31, 2026

Charles Leclerc - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell 1 August 3, 2026

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Five points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026 August 31, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 2 August 31, 2026 September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Driving erratically 1 September 7, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Two points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date August 3, 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 August 3, 2026

Franco Colapinto - One point



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026 March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025 December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025 July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Forcing Lance Stroll off the track 1 September 7, 2026

Ollie Bearman - 10 points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025 May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026 July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026 September 7, 2025 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz 2 September 7, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026 April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026 May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026

Alex Albon - Four points



Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025 September 21, 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 September 21, 2026

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

