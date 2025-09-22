FIA announce DOUBLE punishment verdict for Williams F1 star in Baku
The FIA have announced the stewards verdict over a double dose of punishment for a Williams F1 star at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
James Vowles' F1 team further secured their spot as the best of the rest in the team standings in Baku thanks to a points haul from Carlos Sainz, who brought home Williams' first podium since 2017 on Sunday.
But his team-mate Alex Albon could do no better than finishing 13th at the 17th round of the championship, failing to add any more points to his own tally in the drivers' standings.
The 29-year-old also picked up a 10-second time penalty during the race for causing a collision with Franco Colapinto, and now, the FIA have confirmed a second punishment for the incident.
The verdict from F1's governing body read: “Entering Turn 5 Car 23 attempted to overtake Car 43 on the inside however did not have his front axle level with the mirror of Car 43, Car 43 was in control and taking the normal racing line, therefore Car 23 did not have the right to the corner and accordingly was wholly responsible for the collision."
As a result, Albon has now also been slapped with two further penalty points, taking his total for the past 12 months to four.
Here's how the penalty points table looks for 2025 after the latest incident at the Azerbaijan GP last weekend.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Forcing Lance Stroll off the track
|1
|September 7, 2026
Ollie Bearman - 10 points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
Alex Albon - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
|September 21, 2025
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|September 21, 2026
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari blunder as FIA confirm Baku penalty
READ MORE: Red Bull confirm sacking of F1 team boss in bombshell statement
READ MORE: FIA summon George Russell for 'doping test' after Baku drama
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals why he failed to follow Ferrari team orders
