The FIA have announced a penalty for F1 star Alex Albon after a silly error from the Williams driver at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After making his second pit stop and running down in P19, Albon attempted an overtake on the Alpine of Franco Colapinto, only to run into the side of the Argentine which forced him to spin.

As a result, the stewards awarded Albon a 10-second time penalty for the incident, in a calamitous error for the Williams driver.

The 29-year-old misjudged the space to overtake, in an afternoon that stands in stark contrast to his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

If Albon does not pit again, the penalty will be added on to his final time at the end of the race, although the punishment will have little impact on what has been a miserable afternoon running outside of the points.

Mixed afternoon for Williams at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

While Albon faces a point-less finish in Baku, Sainz is on track for his first podium since leaving Ferrari.

The Spaniard qualified second and started on the front row of the grid alongside Max Verstappen, successfully running P2 before his first pit stop.

Alongside Albon, both Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso were also awarded penalties in Baku after they both jumped their starts.

Both were given a five-second time penalty, but Piastri crashed out of the race and is yet to serve his punishment, which is likely to roll over into the Singapore GP weekend.

