F1 star pits with rival team in embarrassing Azerbaijan GP blunder

One F1 star seemingly got confused as to which team he drives for during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

During practice on Friday, drivers were trying to get used to the unique intricacies of the Baku City Circuit, with stars having to relearn some rather basic driving skills due to the tight nature of the track.

And all of that learning throughout Friday seemed to have frazzled Carlos Sainz's brain somewhat, with the Spanish racer accidentally pitting with another team.

Instead of heading to his Williams garage, Sainz went straight into Alpine's pit box, with the Alpine mechanics looking rather confused.

The moment was made even more embarrassing by the fact that Sainz was a key target of Alpine's when he was replaced by Ferrari last year. A Drive to Survive episode showed how the Spaniard was weighing up the choices, eventually landing on Williams after speaking with James Vowles.

Alpine took to social media to display their confusion at Sainz's error, posting a popular meme with the caption: "Errr… Williams, Carlos just stopped in our box?"

Alpine looking for a new driver?

Alpine may just have been hoping that Sainz didn't realise his mistake and stayed in the Alpine camp.

The Enstone-based outfit have had a real struggle in 2025 to find Pierre Gasly a team-mate, using Jack Doohan for the first six races before axing the rookie and bringing in another rookie in Franco Colapinto.

However, Colapinto has not scored a single point in 10 race weekends with the team, and that has resulted in Alpine being rooted to the bottom of the constructors' standings.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore has made no secret of the fact that Alpine are looking for a new driver for 2026, with new regulations set to provide opportunities for smaller teams like Alpine.

That driver will not be Sainz, however, with the Spaniard having signed a long-term deal with Williams ahead of the 2025 season.

Errr… @WilliamsRacing Carlos just stopped in our box? 😅 pic.twitter.com/XCOWBfnnbr — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 19, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue disqualification verdict as two big names set to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Quali Results: SIX red flags cause chaos as Oscar Piastri crashes out in Baku

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

Related