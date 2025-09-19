F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FASTEST as McLaren stunned at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after both McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hit the wall in FP2.

Hamilton beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc to set the fastest time in the second practice session on Friday, separated by 0.074 seconds.

Meanwhile, McLaren were left stunned when Norris hit the wall at Turn 4, which damaged his rear suspension and he had to limp around the circuit to make his way back to the pits.

Soon after, team-mate Oscar Piastri also clipped the wall at Turn 15 and was forced to back out of his lap and check the damage in the McLaren garage.

In addition to his brush with the wall, Piastri was also noted for a yellow flag infringement during FP2.

The Aussie also suffered a separate issue on Friday, with Oscar Piastri returning to the garage in FP1 with power unit problems.

Thankfully, a red flag caused a delay to the session, and the McLaren team were able to repair his car, so Piastri could resume running out on track.

F1 FP2 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310secs 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552secs 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.553secs 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.859secs 6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034secs 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086secs 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155secs 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199secs 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271secs 11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.281secs 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.282secs 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383secs 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.383secs 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.435secs 16 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447secs 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.625secs 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735secs 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595secs 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 9:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

