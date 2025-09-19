close global

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Imola, 2025

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FASTEST as McLaren stunned at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after both McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hit the wall in FP2.

Hamilton beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc to set the fastest time in the second practice session on Friday, separated by 0.074 seconds.

Meanwhile, McLaren were left stunned when Norris hit the wall at Turn 4, which damaged his rear suspension and he had to limp around the circuit to make his way back to the pits.

Soon after, team-mate Oscar Piastri also clipped the wall at Turn 15 and was forced to back out of his lap and check the damage in the McLaren garage.

In addition to his brush with the wall, Piastri was also noted for a yellow flag infringement during FP2.

The Aussie also suffered a separate issue on Friday, with Oscar Piastri returning to the garage in FP1 with power unit problems.

Thankfully, a red flag caused a delay to the session, and the McLaren team were able to repair his car, so Piastri could resume running out on track.

F1 FP2 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:41.293
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.074secs
3George RussellMercedes+0.477secs
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.486secs
5Oliver BearmanHaas+0.598secs
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.609secs
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.696secs
8Esteban OconHaas+0.874secs
9Alex AlbonWilliams+0.884secs
10Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.906secs
11Carlos SainzWilliams+0.962secs
12Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.002secs
13Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.150secs
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.151secs
15Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.268secs
16Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.381secs
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.478secs
18Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.527secs
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.674secs
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.029secs

F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:42.704
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.310secs
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.552secs
4George RussellMercedes+0.553secs
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.859secs
6Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.034secs
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.086secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+1.155secs
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.199secs
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.271secs
11Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.281secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.282secs
13Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.383secs
14Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.383secs
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.435secs
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.447secs
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.625secs
18Esteban OconHaas+1.735secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.595secs
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.714secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

No, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 9:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

