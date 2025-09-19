F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FASTEST as McLaren stunned at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FASTEST as McLaren stunned at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after both McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hit the wall in FP2.
Hamilton beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc to set the fastest time in the second practice session on Friday, separated by 0.074 seconds.
Meanwhile, McLaren were left stunned when Norris hit the wall at Turn 4, which damaged his rear suspension and he had to limp around the circuit to make his way back to the pits.
Soon after, team-mate Oscar Piastri also clipped the wall at Turn 15 and was forced to back out of his lap and check the damage in the McLaren garage.
In addition to his brush with the wall, Piastri was also noted for a yellow flag infringement during FP2.
The Aussie also suffered a separate issue on Friday, with Oscar Piastri returning to the garage in FP1 with power unit problems.
Thankfully, a red flag caused a delay to the session, and the McLaren team were able to repair his car, so Piastri could resume running out on track.
F1 FP2 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:41.293
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.074secs
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.477secs
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.486secs
|5
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.598secs
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.609secs
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.696secs
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.874secs
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.884secs
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.906secs
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.962secs
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.002secs
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.150secs
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.151secs
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.268secs
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.381secs
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.478secs
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.527secs
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.674secs
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.029secs
F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42.704
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.310secs
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.552secs
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.553secs
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.859secs
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.034secs
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.086secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.155secs
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.199secs
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.271secs
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.281secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.282secs
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.383secs
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.383secs
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.435secs
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.447secs
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.625secs
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.735secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.595secs
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.714secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
No, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 9:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen open to Ferrari move as F1 team axe driver for 2026
READ MORE: F1 star reports SICK at Azerbaijan Grand Prix and misses key event
READ MORE: Aston Martin issue statement over Alonso retirement
READ MORE: F1 star hinted as 'IMMEDIATE' replacement for Antonelli
Related
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton 'lucky' after Ferrari star collides with wall at Azerbaijan GP
- 26 minutes ago
George Russell 'has signed new contract' at Mercedes
- 1 hour ago
F1 star demands FIA stewards revamp after controversial penalty
- 2 hours ago
FIA issue Oscar Piastri penalty verdict after controversial Azerbaijan Grand Prix incident
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
- Today 16:09
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FASTEST as McLaren stunned at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Today 15:20
Most read
FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
- 6 september
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september