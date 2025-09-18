close global

﻿
Baku

F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook

Sam Cook
Baku

F1 heads to Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and here's how you can catch practice TODAY (Friday, September 19).

Round 17 of the 2025 F1 season sees the Azerbaijan GP take centre stage, with the championship battle between McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri entering the final eight race weekends of the season.

Piastri currently sits 31 points ahead of Norris after the British driver managed to finish ahead of Piastri at the Italian GP, with some McLaren team orders seeing Piastri have to give up second position to Norris.

Norris heads into this year's Azerbaijan GP in a similar position to last year, when he was attempting to chase down a huge lead in the standings for Max Verstappen. On that occasion, a Q1 exit was devastating to Norris' title attempts, despite eventually coming through the pack on race day to finish fourth.

It could be a big weekend for McLaren, not least because they can wrap up the constructors' championship for the second consecutive year.

2024's title went down to the last race of the season against Ferrari, but this year the Woking outfit are 337 points ahead of the Scuderia.

On what is set to be an exciting weekend, here is how you can watch the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix action from wherever you are!

F1 Practice times - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, September 19, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (AZT). FP2 will then follow later in the afternoon, at 4pm (AZT).

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Azerbaijan GP gets underway at 12:30pm local time (AZT), leading up to the crucial qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, September 19 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AZT)12:30pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)9:30am Friday
United States (EDT)4:30am Friday
United States (CDT)3:30am Friday
United States (PDT)1:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)6:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)4:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)6:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)2:30am Friday
Japan (JST)5:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)10:30am Friday
Egypt (EEST)11:30am Friday
China (CST)4:30pm Friday
India (IST)2:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)5:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)4:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11:30am Friday
Turkey (EEST)11:30am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12:30pm Friday

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, September 19 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AZT)4:00pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)1:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)8:00am Friday
United States (CDT)7:00am Friday
United States (PDT)5:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)10:00pm Friday
Australia (AWST)8:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST)6:00am Friday
Japan (JST)9:00pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)2:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)3:00pm Friday
China (CST)8:00pm Friday
India (IST)5:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)9:00am Friday
Singapore (SGT)8:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)3:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)3:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)4:00pm Friday

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, September 20 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AZT)12:30pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)9:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)4:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)3:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)1:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)4:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)6:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)2:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)5:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)10:30am Saturday
Egypt (EEST)11:30am Saturday
China (CST)4:30pm Saturday
India (IST)2:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)5:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)4:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11:30am Saturday
Turkey (EEST)11:30am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 star reports SICK at Azerbaijan Grand Prix and misses key event

