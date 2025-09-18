F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 heads to Baku this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and here's how you can catch practice TODAY (Friday, September 19).
Round 17 of the 2025 F1 season sees the Azerbaijan GP take centre stage, with the championship battle between McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri entering the final eight race weekends of the season.
Piastri currently sits 31 points ahead of Norris after the British driver managed to finish ahead of Piastri at the Italian GP, with some McLaren team orders seeing Piastri have to give up second position to Norris.
Norris heads into this year's Azerbaijan GP in a similar position to last year, when he was attempting to chase down a huge lead in the standings for Max Verstappen. On that occasion, a Q1 exit was devastating to Norris' title attempts, despite eventually coming through the pack on race day to finish fourth.
It could be a big weekend for McLaren, not least because they can wrap up the constructors' championship for the second consecutive year.
2024's title went down to the last race of the season against Ferrari, but this year the Woking outfit are 337 points ahead of the Scuderia.
On what is set to be an exciting weekend, here is how you can watch the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix action from wherever you are!
F1 Practice times - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, September 19, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (AZT). FP2 will then follow later in the afternoon, at 4pm (AZT).
On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Azerbaijan GP gets underway at 12:30pm local time (AZT), leading up to the crucial qualifying session later in the afternoon.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, September 19 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AZT)
|12:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|9:30am Friday
|United States (EDT)
|4:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|3:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|1:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|4:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|2:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|5:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:30am Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11:30am Friday
|China (CST)
|4:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|2:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|4:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11:30am Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11:30am Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12:30pm Friday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, September 19 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AZT)
|4:00pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|1:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|8:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|7:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|5:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|10:00pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|8:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|6:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|9:00pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|2:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|3:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|8:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:00am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|8:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|3:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|3:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|4:00pm Friday
Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, September 20 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AZT)
|12:30pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|9:30am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|4:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|1:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|4:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|6:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|2:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|5:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:30am Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11:30am Saturday
|China (CST)
|4:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|2:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|4:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11:30am Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11:30am Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - F1 fans can watch Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
